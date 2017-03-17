Get Picture Perfect Hair With These Simple Tips

Too often we let haircare fall to the wayside. This may simply be because they lack the knowledge of how to look after their hair properly. In this article, you are going to be provided with valuable advice to assist you in conditioning your hair the best way possible.

Try not to use a blow dryer to dry your hair. Using heat to style the hair can cause damage and frizziness. Instead, wrap your wet hair in a towel for as long as possible. This lets your hair dry in a natural way and keeps the frizz at bay.

Choose shampoo, conditioner and other products, based on your hair type and needs. Colored hair benefits from UV protection and extra moisturizers, for instance. Oily hair requires a lightweight, no-buildup conditioner. If you are unsure of your hair type, ask a cosmetologist for advice on choosing the best products for caring for your locks.

Your lifestyle influences the way your hair looks. Being stressed, not getting enough sleep or smoking tobacco means your hair will not look good. You also need to maintain a balanced diet so that your hair gets all the vitamins and nutrients it needs. Get rid of your bad habits and you should see a difference!

Try to avoid chemicals in your hair care products, for healthier results. Many products make a lot of promises, but it's up to you to read the ingredients and determine if those promises are gimmicks or not. The more basic and natural the ingredients are, the better your results will be.

Avoid habits that damage your body, as they will destroy your hair as well. Eating greasy foods, overwhelming stress, lack of exercise, smoking, and drinking excessively will make your body and mind ill. Your hair will reflect that by being oily or overly dry, having split ends, and dull color.

Don't shampoo all the natural oil out of your hair. This applies even for those who have extremely oily hair, as harsh shampoos can damage your hair and cause your scalp to increase oil production. Use a gentle shampoo which will clean your hair but not strip the oils. Some people actually use only a conditioner to wash their hair a couple times each week.

A large, vented paddle brush is an excellent investment for those whose hair is very long and very thick. Taming this type of hair requires plenty of brushing. Using a paddle brush will speed up the brushing process. A vented one will help the hair dry faster, preserving its volume and bounce.

If you can, avoid using the blow dryer to dry your hair. The best way to dry your hair is to allow it to air dry naturally. If you must use your blow dryer, be sure to only use it on its coolest setting possible. Do not keep it in the same area of hair for more than a few seconds. Keep it moving as much as possible.

Keep in mind that the hair changes as you age. You may experience drier, more brittle and gray hair. Fluctuations in texture are not uncommon either, going from curly to straight, seemingly overnight. Speak with your doctor if you are having difficult issues with your hair and its texture.

If you have long hair and want to grow it even longer, make sure you get a trim about once every two to three months. If you do not do this, it will split at the ends and cause your hair to look like it is not growing whatsoever.

When you are applying conditioner to your hair, use a wide-toothed comb. This helps to distribute the conditioner evenly to all of your hair shafts. Also, the comb running through the length of the hair will help to prevent tangles. Using this method will help you have shiny, healthy-looking, tangle-free hair.

If you find that you have a knot or two in your hair, avoid brushing it at all costs. If you use a brush, you will stretch your hair and cause it to break. For best results, pick the knot out with your fingers slowly and carefully. Be careful not to break your hair off in the process of getting the knot out.

Never use a rough approach when towel drying your hair. This can cause hair breakage. You should run your hands along the length of your hair to gently squeeze out extra water. Then pat it dry with the hair. Try using a soft towel instead of a rough one.

To have the healthiest hair possible, stay away from exposing it to harsh chemicals. This includes exposure to hair-relaxing solutions (often lye-based), heat-styling products, alcohol based products, and even the chlorine in swimming pools. With prolonged exposures, these chemicals can really take the shine right out of your hair.

Hair care is one of the easiest ways to give you a more polished look, but remember that looks aren't everything. Being comfortable with yourself and the people around you should be your number-one priority. If you'd like to try some new things with your hair, do it! Remember these great hair care tips for your next big day.