What You Had To Know Before Attending College

Attending college can be intimidating, but it can be exciting also. For many students it will be a time of learning, not only in college, but in life skills as well. Going to school and being on your own can be very difficult, but that is the experience that college brings.

Try and keep a part-time job throughout your college career; as tough as it may be to balance work and studies, the extra money, you make can make a big difference. If you have a huge amount of money to pay back once you are finished, life will be much more difficult after graduation so try and work your way through it.

Make sure to make time for both socializing and academics. Some students spend all their times in their dorm rooms studying, which can be depressing and lonely, while others are so social that their coursework suffers. You should get out of your room and do something fun at least once a week and devote at least an hour a night to studying for each of your classes to help you stay balanced.

If you need money for college, you should consider applying for federal financial aid and scholarships. Visit the FAFSA website and follow the application process to get access to federal funding or grants. If you are denied federal funding, apply for different scholarships related to the subject you want to study.

Learn your schedule and the locations of your classes before school starts. This will help you to establish the most time efficient route possible. You should also find other critical locations and plot them on a map.

Take extra writing utensils with you to your tests. There is always a strong possibility that your pencil could break or that your pen could run out of ink while you're doing your test. Having a backup writing utensil can help you continue your test without being distracted by having to sharpen a pencil or refill a pen.

Try to take advantage of your college's resources at all times, as you should visit the counseling center if you are feeling overwhelmed. The people in this center can help you to get back on the right path and make sure that you do not dig a hole that is too deep during your stay.

You don't have to be a great student to get scholarships. There are scholarships that are specifically designed for average to below average students. These scholarships are often available through your school. Talk to your financial aid advisor to learn more about these types of scholarships and how to apply for them.

Avoid using your financial aid funds to go on a shopping spree at your campus bookstore. This is common, especially among first-year students. When you learn that you have financial aid credit at the bookstore, it is tempting to buy things you don't really need. Avoid this impulse and your pocketbook will thank you later.

Find out if your college has a counseling center. These centers staff professional counselors or therapists. They can be an invaluable source of help if you struggle with depression, anxiety, stress or other emotional issues in college. They may also be able to refer you to local resources off-campus, if necessary.

To get textbooks inexpensively look at a variety of online and offline textbook stores. College textbooks can be extremely expensive; however, with the abundance of places selling both used and new textbooks, you can keep within your budget. The college bookstore also offers textbooks for lease which can save you money.

While your co-op position may not apply to your major, still give it a good effort. Any kind of work experience is positive and you will get good letters of recommendation from your employers. Work study positions can help build your resume and impress recruiters.

Make contacts while you are in school that you can use when you get out. If you really enjoy a particular professor's class, make an effort to get to know that professor in addition to pushing yourself to become an outstanding student. The contacts you make now will help you establish and move forward in your career in the years to come.

You'll look back on your college days later on down the road and be happy with the decisions you have made for your future. Never stop or allow yourself to become overly discouraged. You have everything you need to fulfill your potential!